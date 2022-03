TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Gas prices continue to rise and it could get even worse.

WTVA is tracking gas prices across northeast Mississippi to help you find the cheapest gas in your community.

Beginning Monday, March 14, look for live, on-site coverage from across our viewing area each morning on WTVA 9 News Today.

Open this link to find the lowest price where you live using GasBuddy.com.