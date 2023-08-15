 Skip to main content
Gas station robbed at gunpoint Monday evening in Tupelo

Aug. 14, 2023, armed robbery at M&H Quick Stop on South Eason Boulevard in Tupelo, MS

The armed robbery happened on Aug. 14, 2023, at M&H Quick Stop on South Eason Boulevard in Tupelo, MS. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two men robbed a gas station at gunpoint Monday evening, Aug. 14 in Tupelo, according to police.

The robbery happened shortly before 9:00 at M&H Quick Stop on South Eason Boulevard. The gas station is west of the Itawamba Community College campus.

Tupelo provided two surveillance images showing the possible robbers.

Tupelo police reported no injuries.

A store clerk said the two men left in a dark-colored car.

Anyone who can identify the men is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS

