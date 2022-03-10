Gas prices are major concern for trucking companies

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - It's what everyone has been talking about for the past couple of days: gas prices continuing to skyrocket.
WTVA reporter Keaundria Milloy spoke with the owner of Waddle Trucking in Tupelo who said it’s affecting business.
In February, Craig Waddle’s company used more than 247,000 gallons of fuel. He’s seen a 6% increase since then.
He completed a bulk order on Tuesday and the price increased 41 cents in an hour.
So far in March, it’s cost the business $15,000 more than it did in February.
With cross-country travel, he said getting fuel as cheaply as possible is the big priority.
"I think we should be drilling more here in the United States and not be relying on other countries,” he said. “I know we get 30% of our fuel from here, but I think we can get more from here."
His trucks get 5 miles to the gallon and use 200-gallon tanks. His company currently operates 160 trucks.
According to AAA, the national average price for diesel fuel is a little over $5 dollars. Wednesday’s average was $4.88.