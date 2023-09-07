Furnari, Talley win primary runoffs in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Lowndes County certified its primary runoff election results on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
In the Lowndes Supervisor District 1 Republican runoff, Matt Furnari defeated Michael Brock 739-726. Furnari will face Tommy Lee Kidd in the Nov. 7 general election.
In the Lowndes Tax Collector Republican runoff, Kalee Talley defeated Diane Stephens 1780-1759. Talley faces no opposition for the Nov. 7 general election. So she’ll assume office in January.
Runoffs were held on Aug. 29 but the county had to wait five days to certify. With the Labor Day holiday, that pushed certification to Wednesday.