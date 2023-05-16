Funeral set for infant who died from alleged child abuse

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) — The funeral for the infant who died from alleged abuse is set for Wednesday.
Eight-week-old Ryker Burns died on April 30.
Open this link to read his obituary.
Arthur Eurek is accused of killing the infant and has been charged with capital murder.
New Albany Police initally arrested him for felony child abuse; however, the charge was upgraded to capital murder following Burns’ death.
Eurek is not the child’s father but was in a relationship with the child’s mother at the time of his arrest, according to New Albany Police.
He was tasked with caring for the baby while the child’s mother went to work, according to Police.
Little is known about what Eurek allegedly did to the child, but New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said the child suffered a severe head injury.