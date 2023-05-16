 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral set for infant who died from alleged child abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
Funeral, casket, coffin

Credit: Public Domain Pictures.

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) — The funeral for the infant who died from alleged abuse is set for Wednesday.

Eight-week-old Ryker Burns died on April 30.

Open this link to read his obituary.

Arthur Eurek is accused of killing the infant and has been charged with capital murder.

New Albany Police initally arrested him for felony child abuse; however, the charge was upgraded to capital murder following Burns’ death.

Eurek is not the child’s father but was in a relationship with the child’s mother at the time of his arrest, according to New Albany Police.

He was tasked with caring for the baby while the child’s mother went to work, according to Police.

RelatedNew Albany child abuse suspect charged with capital murder following infant's death

Little is known about what Eurek allegedly did to the child, but New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said the child suffered a severe head injury.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you