Funeral for Judge Robert Kenneth Coleman scheduled for Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral service for retired Circuit Judge Robert Kenneth Coleman is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28 in New Albany.
The 85-year-old died on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at The Magnolia at Oxford Commons.
Friday’s funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church at noon.
Coleman was appointed to the Third Circuit Court in 1986.
He retired in 2001 but continued to hear cases as a senior status judge by appointment of the Supreme Court until 2016.
Coleman graduated from Okolona High School and attended what is now Itawamba Community College. He later graduated from Ole Miss and earned his law degree from Samford University in Alabama.
He also served in the Mississippi Army National Guard and Reserves; he reached the rank of Sergeant First Class.