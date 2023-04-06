 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas,
Crittenden, Lee AR, Phillips and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton
TN, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood,
Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Funeral arrangements announced for Bob 'Sarge' Verell

  • Updated
  • 0
Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Verell

Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Verell. Photo Date: Unknown.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of north Mississippi’s most well known military veterans.

Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Verell, 82, died Tuesday evening at his home in Pontotoc.

According to Holland Funeral Directors, the retired Marine died from the effects of Agent Orange and a previous stroke.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo.

The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m.

Open this link to read the full obituary.

