 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulton to use $2.3M to improve water and sewer infrastucture

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Fulton

Downtown Fulton, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 16, 2022.

The state awarded $2.3 million for water and wastewater improvements in Fulton.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The state awarded $2.3 million for water and wastewater improvements in Fulton.

Mayor Emily Quinn said the money has been needed since the city is still operating on outdated infrastructure.

"The pipes are old,” she said. “So, we've been having some pipes burst. We've even been having some major sinkholes as a result of those, and we've been having some dirty water for some of our residents."

The mayor said a lot of the city’s issues have been with the sewer system.

"We've had some complaints of some smells and some old lines that deteriorated," City Clerk Ceburn Gray said.

The mayor added, "This is a great opportunity for us to replace and repair all of the residents' water systems, and it's also a great opportunity for new industries that are coming in because who wants to come in if your bones aren't good?"

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you