Fulton to use $2.3M to improve water and sewer infrastucture

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The state awarded $2.3 million for water and wastewater improvements in Fulton.
Mayor Emily Quinn said the money has been needed since the city is still operating on outdated infrastructure.
"The pipes are old,” she said. “So, we've been having some pipes burst. We've even been having some major sinkholes as a result of those, and we've been having some dirty water for some of our residents."
The mayor said a lot of the city’s issues have been with the sewer system.
"We've had some complaints of some smells and some old lines that deteriorated," City Clerk Ceburn Gray said.
The mayor added, "This is a great opportunity for us to replace and repair all of the residents' water systems, and it's also a great opportunity for new industries that are coming in because who wants to come in if your bones aren't good?"