Friday was life-changing for 51 new U.S. citizens

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Fifty-one people from different backgrounds and histories became U.S. citizens on Friday.
The naturalization ceremony was held in Oxford.
Jessica Syms, who is originally from Mexico, has lived and studied in the United States since she was 9 years old. She’s now a citizen at the age of 31.
“It's very exciting, you know,” she said. “It just kind of moves, you know. Makes you kind of want to cry a little bit.”
For many it was a family affair.
“Being a citizen is most exciting,” Yesu Devendra Kumar Meruvu of India said. “With my family around me. My extended family is with me, just celebrating, being a part of it's really happy.”
Chief U.S. District Judge Debra Brown presided over the ceremony.
“I'm just very proud,” she said. “Proud of all their hard work. Proud of the fact that we have that option in this country. And it just melts my heart and again the grin is just there continuously. And I'm just so happy for all of them and their families.”
Syms said, “I'm mostly excited about getting to vote. I never had the chance to do it — not here and not in my country. So that's the one thing I'm mostly excited about.”
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., also attended.
“I quoted my father in saying, ‘Good citizens don't rely on the government. The government relies on good citizens.’”