Franks Foundation presents scholarship endowment at NEMCC

The Franks Foundation presented a $5.4 million scholarship endowment at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC). Photo Date: Feb. 23, 2022.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) announced a major endowment on Wednesday.

The Franks Foundation is honoring the memory of former Booneville attorney Donald Franks with a $5.4 million scholarship fund.

Franks was instrumental in establishing a country/western music program at NEMCC in the early 1980s.

To qualify for the scholarship, a student must have an ACT score of 20 or above and maintain a 3.0 GPA.

Open this link to learn more about scholarship opportunities at NEMCC.

