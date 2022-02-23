Franks Foundation presents scholarship endowment at NEMCC

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) announced a major endowment on Wednesday.
The Franks Foundation is honoring the memory of former Booneville attorney Donald Franks with a $5.4 million scholarship fund.
Franks was instrumental in establishing a country/western music program at NEMCC in the early 1980s.
To qualify for the scholarship, a student must have an ACT score of 20 or above and maintain a 3.0 GPA.
