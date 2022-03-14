Fourth suspect arrested for Lee County murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A fourth suspect is in custody for the December murder of a man in Plantersville.

Anthony Dixon, 32, of Guntown, was arrested on Friday, March 11, according to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

He’s charged with capital murder for the death of Justin Mayfield. Deputies found Mayfield dead inside a home on County Road 746 on Dec. 22, 2021.

Investigators determined armed robbers broke into the house. Mayfield fought back but was shot and died from his injuries. The robbers allegedly stole cash and narcotics, then left.

Officers found weapons and large amounts of marijuana and cash there.

The three other suspects are Gavin Jeffers, 28, of West Point; Christopher Clayton, 21, of Fulton; and Shanery Hampton, 29, of Macon.