Fourth arrest made for Jan. 5 shooting death of child in Starkville

  • Updated
Starkville Police Department badge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fourth arrest has been made in relation to the Jan. 5 shooting death of a 9-year-old in Starkville.

According to the Starkville Police Department, 30-year-old Christopher Perkins was arrested Friday morning, Feb. 25.

He’s charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Christopher Perkins

Christopher Perkins, Source: Starkville Police Department

Police said Lasang Kemp Jr. lost his life after he was struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Avenue.

Before this incident, police had responded to a report of a shooting near Everglade Avenue, which is several blocks away.

According to police, the child was in a vehicle known to be associated with the individual who was targeted near Everglade Avenue.

Three other suspects were also arrested: Barron Hubbard, 29; Tabyron Fisher, 21 and Dellveon Lindsey, 19. They were charged with murder and six counts of aggravated assault.

Wanted after fatal shooting of 9-year-old boy in Starkville

(l-r) Tabyron "Tayy Tayy" Fisher, Barron "B-Man" Hubbard, Dellveon "Dez" Lindsey

