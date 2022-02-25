Fourth arrest made for Jan. 5 shooting death of child in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fourth arrest has been made in relation to the Jan. 5 shooting death of a 9-year-old in Starkville.
According to the Starkville Police Department, 30-year-old Christopher Perkins was arrested Friday morning, Feb. 25.
He’s charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.
Police said Lasang Kemp Jr. lost his life after he was struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Avenue.
Before this incident, police had responded to a report of a shooting near Everglade Avenue, which is several blocks away.
According to police, the child was in a vehicle known to be associated with the individual who was targeted near Everglade Avenue.
Three other suspects were also arrested: Barron Hubbard, 29; Tabyron Fisher, 21 and Dellveon Lindsey, 19. They were charged with murder and six counts of aggravated assault.