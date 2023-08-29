 Skip to main content
Four small businesses chosen to participate in Tupelo competition

  • Updated
  • 0
2023 The Pitch participants

2023 The Pitch participants. Photo Date: Aug. 28, 2023. Credit: Community Development Foundation.

The Community Development Foundation’s annual competition known as The Pitch began Monday, Aug. 28.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Four entrepreneurs will battle it out for the big prize in this year’s The Pitch competition.

The finalists are:

  • April Calvert, NURDESIGN MEDCART, LLC
  • Joseph and Jessica Koon, Prop-It Tupelo
  • Sadarian Richardson, The Rich Experience Barbershop
  • Sade McFarland, Flavors Salad Bar

A group of mentors will work with these businesses over the course of a month. They will present their business plans to a panel of judges on Oct. 2.

The panel will select a winner who will receive more than $5,000 worth of prizes, including temporary office space in the ​​IDEA Hub within the Renasant Center for IDEAs.

Open this link to learn more about The Pitch.

