Four small businesses chosen to participate in Tupelo competition

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Four entrepreneurs will battle it out for the big prize in this year’s The Pitch competition.
The finalists are:
- April Calvert, NURDESIGN MEDCART, LLC
- Joseph and Jessica Koon, Prop-It Tupelo
- Sadarian Richardson, The Rich Experience Barbershop
- Sade McFarland, Flavors Salad Bar
A group of mentors will work with these businesses over the course of a month. They will present their business plans to a panel of judges on Oct. 2.
The panel will select a winner who will receive more than $5,000 worth of prizes, including temporary office space in the IDEA Hub within the Renasant Center for IDEAs.