 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four people shot outside hospital in Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting outside Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS

The shooting happened outside Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. Photo Date: July 31, 2023.

Four people were shot outside the hospital in Columbus Monday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Four people were shot outside the hospital in Columbus Monday afternoon.

Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

The shooting is believed to have happened at approximately 4 p.m.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said four people have been detained.

Shooting outside Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting outside Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. Photo Date: July 31, 2023.

He’s not sure where the shooting began but said several individuals exchanged gunfire on hospital property.

He said no hospital staff were injured.

The hospital was put on lockdown soon after the shooting. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you