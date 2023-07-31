Four people shot outside hospital in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Four people were shot outside the hospital in Columbus Monday afternoon.
Their current conditions are unknown at this time.
The shooting is believed to have happened at approximately 4 p.m.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said four people have been detained.
He’s not sure where the shooting began but said several individuals exchanged gunfire on hospital property.
He said no hospital staff were injured.
The hospital was put on lockdown soon after the shooting. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 4:45 p.m.