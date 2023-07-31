Four people shot outside hospital in Columbus; four people detained

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Four people were shot outside the hospital in Columbus Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened shortly before 4:00 in the area of North Leigh Road, which is adjacent to the hospital parking lot.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the incident involved several individuals in two vehicles in the hospital parking lot.
Investigators believe the individuals got into some type of argument, the police chief said.
“We believe the suspects in the first vehicle opened their door and started shooting toward the victim’s vehicle,” Daughtry said. “Four people in the second vehicle were injured, and we believe they were struck by gunfire.”
The first vehicle left, the police chief said.
Medics later airlifted two of the four victims away from Columbus and the remaining two victims were treated at the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police detained four individuals for questioning. No hospital staff were injured.