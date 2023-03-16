 Skip to main content
Four charged with murder of Arkansas teenager

Alicia Jackson, Brandon Jackson, Bralin Jackson and Devin Smith

Alicia Jackson, Brandon Jackson, Bralin Jackson and Devin Smith arrested for March 5, 2023, murder of Freddarious Wilson.

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Four murder arrests have been made in connection with the death of West Memphis, Arkansas, teenager Freddarious Wilson.

According to the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects are Alicia Jackson, 22; Brandon Jackson, 23; Bralin Jackson, 23; and Devin Smith, 27; all of Coffeeville.

They each face first-degree murder in the March 5 shooting death of Wilson, 18.

Fredarrious Wilson

Fredarrious Wilson, Source: West Memphis Police Department.

A U.S. Forest Service worker found Wilson’s body on March 8 in the Holly Springs National Forest.

District Attorney Jay Hale said evidence indicates Wilson was shot multiple times.

He also said this doesn’t appear to have been a random crime and Wilson possibly knew at least one suspect.

All four suspects are being held on $1 million bonds.

