Former Starkville police chief voiced frustration with city's lack of Black History Month recognition

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A former Starkville police chief said the city did not recognize Black History Month in February.
Frank Nichols voiced his frustration in a letter to city leaders he sent on Feb. 24. He spoke before the Board of Aldermen during a city meeting on Tuesday, March 7.
The former police chief said he wants to work with city leaders to educate the community on African American heritage and culture.
Since the city received the letter, the mayor said all Nichols had to do was ask.
"The mayor is authorized to do that,” Mayor Lynn Spruill said. “The Board is the only one who can do a resolution and that will be the resolution of the Board. But in this case, that's usually a proclamation about some sort of event or some sort of acknowledgement of something going on. And so a proclamation is something I've been known to do when someone has asked me to."
The mayor added, "I stand ready and happy to do that next year. All I have to do is be asked."
Nichols said he did not go to the city meeting to criticize but to raise awareness.
"My purpose is not to criticize or to call anyone out. My purpose is for us to work together so it don't happen again."
Nichols held the chief of police position from 2014 to 2019.
"My thoughts now since I did submit the letter and go before the board is to hopefully work together,” he said. “And I think they are willing to work together to at least next year at the beginning of Black History Month to at least put something out to at least acknowledge some of the local trailblazers that we have here."