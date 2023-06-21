Former Oxford daycare worker to spend seven years in prison for 2020 infant death

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A woman will spend seven years in prison for the 2020 death of an infant in Oxford.
Amy Rogers, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on June 16, District Attorney Ben Creekmore confirmed.
Oxford Police arrested Rogers in late 2020 following the death of Brynlee Hastings who was under Rogers’ care at Mother Goose Daycare.
According to court documents, the child was placed on her stomach and left unattended.
Hastings suffocated and later died at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.