Former car dealership comptroller charged with embezzlement

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The former comptroller of an auto dealership is now facing embezzlement charges.
Latisha Smith is accused of taking more than $70,000 from a Toyota dealership.
Investigators claim the Ackerman woman worked for Doc's Toyota in Louisville for three years before the company moved to Philadelphia, Mississippi.
She is currently charged with embezzlement in Philadelphia.
However, Louisville investigators are also expected to file embezzlement charges against her.
Smith is currently out on a $25,000 bond.