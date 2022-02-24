 Skip to main content
Former Booneville police officer receives prison sentence

  • Updated
jail, prison graphic

Credit: MGN

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A former Booneville police officer will spend 16 months in prison for stealing money during traffic stops, searches and arrests.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 34-year-old Dustin Rambo of Fulton, received the sentence on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Rambo faced four counts of depriving individuals of rights while acting under color of law as a law enforcement officer and making false statements to a federal agent, which is a felony offense.

He pled guilty to all counts.

