Former Booneville police officer receives prison sentence

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A former Booneville police officer will spend 16 months in prison for stealing money during traffic stops, searches and arrests.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 34-year-old Dustin Rambo of Fulton, received the sentence on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Rambo faced four counts of depriving individuals of rights while acting under color of law as a law enforcement officer and making false statements to a federal agent, which is a felony offense.
He pled guilty to all counts.