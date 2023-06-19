Food Truck Monday begins in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Food Truck Monday is now a reality in New Albany.
A few food trucks lined East Bankhead Street Monday, June 19. More trucks will be added every week.
"A lot of our restaurants are closed because they had a big weekend,” New Albany Main Street Assistant Director Justin Bartlett said. “So Monday we thought was a really great day to bring in food trucks from not just our community but surrounding communities to give our citizens of New Albany a little bit more as far as food options go.”
Food Truck Mondays will last all summer in front of the New Albany Main Street office.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and dinner begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.