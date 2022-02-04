Florida man died in Columbus police custody Thursday evening

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man in Columbus police custody died Thursday evening while en route to the county jail.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the man as Michael Glenn Guyton, 56, of St. Cloud, Florida.
Guyton previously lived in Lowndes County and still had family members living in Lowndes County.
At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a business for an incident and arrested Guyton and his mother.
Merchant did not identify the business.
While en route to the county jail, the police officer noticed Guyton's silence and saw that he had slumped over.
According to the coroner, the officer pulled over at Fairview Baptist Church to provide medical aid until medics and firefighters arrived.
The coroner was ultimately called to the scene and pronounced Guyton dead.
An autopsy will be performed.