Flood recovery in Ackerman is especially hard for disabled people

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Many people continue to recover from the July 13 flooding in Ackerman and Choctaw County.
WTVA 9 News reporter Chris Nalls spoke with Kay McGinnis and Constance Bell-Bey. They live at the Choctaw Plaza apartments.
“It’s scary. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to continue to live here or not,” McGinnis said. “I want to but there’s black mold growing out there.”
She said the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency assessed her damage but she’s yet to hear back. McGinnis said she feels desperate.
“Myself and the people in Choctaw Plaza apartments are disabled and people have their refrigerators out and have lost food. I’ve lost food. I need someone to clean the black mold and I need and I cannot bend down to clean the baseboard. So I need physical manual labor. Help.”
Bell-Bey, who is a stage four cancer patient, said her doctor urged her to stay away from mold. But she has nowhere to go.
Choctaw County EMA Director Brent McKnight said the county is waiting to see if a state of emergency will be declared.
Emergency declarations open counties to more funding to help with storm recovery.