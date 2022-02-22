Five men vying for Tupelo fire chief job

 Skip to main content
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan says there are five finalists for the city's fire chief position.

Interim Fire Chief Jimmy Avery, Tupelo firefighters Michael Montgomery and Bill Wardlaw, Saltillo Fire Chief Mark Nowell and Steve Collins, who is from Alabama, are vying for the job.

There is no timetable as to when the mayor will name a new fire chief.

Former Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker retired in 2021.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

