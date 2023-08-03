 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Benton MS, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and
Monroe Counties. In Tennessee, Haywood and Fayette Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

First package store in Eupora now open

Kountry Wines and Spirits opens in Eupora, MS

Kountry Wines and Spirits opens in Eupora, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 3, 2023.

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) — They're selling spirits in Eupora for the first time ever.

A little more than two years after a special election, the first package store in Eupora is now open for business.

The Kountry Wines and Spirits package store is located on East Roane Avenue.

The owner said he hopes this will open up the community to new business opportunities.

"We are proud to be the owner of the first package store in Eupora, Mississippi — glad that we could bring something like this to our community to help it grow,” owner Dontreze Young said. “We hope it brings other industries to the area."

Mayor Blake McMullan​ said, "It's a big moment. I think when we look at city budget and things like that, we are focusing on how we can keep a dollar in Eupora, Mississippi.”

The governor signed the bill granting the city of Eupora "resort status" two years ago after it was approved by the Mississippi Legislature.

