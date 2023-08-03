First package store in Eupora now open

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) — They're selling spirits in Eupora for the first time ever.
A little more than two years after a special election, the first package store in Eupora is now open for business.
The Kountry Wines and Spirits package store is located on East Roane Avenue.
The owner said he hopes this will open up the community to new business opportunities.
"We are proud to be the owner of the first package store in Eupora, Mississippi — glad that we could bring something like this to our community to help it grow,” owner Dontreze Young said. “We hope it brings other industries to the area."
Mayor Blake McMullan said, "It's a big moment. I think when we look at city budget and things like that, we are focusing on how we can keep a dollar in Eupora, Mississippi.”
The governor signed the bill granting the city of Eupora "resort status" two years ago after it was approved by the Mississippi Legislature.