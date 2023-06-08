 Skip to main content
Fireworks ban in place inside Macon city limits

Macon, Mississippi water tower

Water tower in Macon, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 12, 2023.

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) — Macon recently approved a citywide ban on fireworks.

Anyone caught with fireworks in the city faces up to $500 in fines.

Assistant Police Chief Eddie Hill said the ban was put in place because the sound of fireworks exploding could be mistaken for gunfire.

He said, "My advice to whoever wants to shoot fireworks [is] to either go outside of [the] city limits and shoot them or attend the event that's going to be at the Noxubee County Civic Center that's on Highway 45."

The event he mentioned is being hosted by NFL player and Macon native Jeffery Simmons on July 1.

