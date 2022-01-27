Fire investigators hope to have final answers about origin of Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Jan. 6 fire at the Chanticleer Apartments left more than 20 people searching for new places to stay.
Fire officials released new information about the blaze on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Investigators now have an idea where the fire may have started.
“We do have two points of origin that we feel that the fire may have happened at,” Columbus Fire Public Relations and Education Officer Michael Walker said. “But we are waiting on a determination. We know one area was in the kitchen but we are still waiting on that.”
He said investigators do know it started upstairs.
Most of the displaced families found places to stay, Walker said.
Investigators hope to get more answers within the next few weeks.
Anyone who is interested in making a donation for the families can call the Columbus Fire Department for more information.
