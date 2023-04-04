FEMA set up to help tornado victims in Monroe County

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — FEMA and MEMA have set up disaster recovery centers in Amory for tornado victims in Monroe County.
Storm victims can apply for federal aid at the Monroe County Government Complex in Amory.
They can upload documents, ask questions and receive hands-on help applying for relief.
Gerard Hammink of FEMA said victims could be eligible for other forms of assistance, including low-interest loans.
"It's important for people to know that FEMA doesn't duplicate insurance coverage,” he said. “But if you're insured, that doesn't mean you're ineligible. It just means FEMA is going to need to know what your insurance information is before we can figure out how we can help you.”
Hammink also said the Small Business Administration is on-site to aid business owners.
How long does it take? Hammink said some people have already received direct deposits; it varies on the individual and their documentation.