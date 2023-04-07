 Skip to main content
Feds arrest Louisville man on gun charges

Jared Shemar Hannah

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A Louisville man is in federal custody following his arrest by federal officials.

Jared Hannah’s arrest comes following an indictment by a federal grand jury two weeks ago.

The two-page federal indictment charges Hannah with two gun crimes.

Federal prosecutors claim he had a Glock-style machine gun. They also claim Hannah had stolen firearms that crossed state lines.

He appeared in federal court on Wednesday.

The government asked the judge to detain Hannah pending trial. The judge granted the government's request.

Hannah will have an arraignment and detention hearing on Monday.

Download PDF Indictment of Jared Hannah

