 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

FBI went to Ecru on Thursday; police officer later fired, city attorney says

  • Updated
  • 0
Police badge

Credit: Scott Davidson / CC BY 2.0. License Link.

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) — Ecru’s city attorney confirmed the FBI showed up at city hall on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Only a few details are known at this time.

City attorney Mark Coleman McClinton confirmed that after the FBI left, an Ecru police officer was placed on suspension with pay. As for why, he could not confirm.

He identified the officer as David Robertson.

McClinton said Robertson worked for the Ecru Police Department as a narcotics officer and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department as a K-9 officer.

The city attorney also confirmed the Ecru Board of Aldermen called a special called meeting Thursday evening during which the Board voted to fire Robertson.

The attorney could not confirm any more details.

WTVA 9 News received a tip that the FBI issued a subpoena at the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department for some reason.

Sheriff Leo Mask confirmed the FBI subpoenaed his office on Thursday for records, including 911 calls. However, he said he didn't know the reason.

Read MorePontotoc County sheriff confirms FBI subpoenaed his office

Tags

Recommended for you