FBI went to Ecru on Thursday; police officer later fired, city attorney says

ECRU, Miss. (WTVA) — Ecru’s city attorney confirmed the FBI showed up at city hall on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Only a few details are known at this time.
City attorney Mark Coleman McClinton confirmed that after the FBI left, an Ecru police officer was placed on suspension with pay. As for why, he could not confirm.
He identified the officer as David Robertson.
McClinton said Robertson worked for the Ecru Police Department as a narcotics officer and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department as a K-9 officer.
The city attorney also confirmed the Ecru Board of Aldermen called a special called meeting Thursday evening during which the Board voted to fire Robertson.
The attorney could not confirm any more details.
WTVA 9 News received a tip that the FBI issued a subpoena at the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department for some reason.
Sheriff Leo Mask confirmed the FBI subpoenaed his office on Thursday for records, including 911 calls. However, he said he didn't know the reason.
