Famous Goodyear Blimp visits Tupelo

Originally published on Aug. 8 at 3:47 p.m.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The famous Goodyear Blimp is scheduled to visit the company’s Tupelo tire plant on Thursday, Aug. 10, weather permitting.
Goodyear took ownership of the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company facility in 2021.
According to the company, the visit is a way to thank its employees for their hard work in the wake of the April 1 tornado that severely damaged the plant. It’s also a celebration of Goodyear’s 125th anniversary.
The blimp arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Tupelo Regional Airport.
Rides and tours will not be available to the general public, but the public is encouraged to wave and take pictures as it passes overhead during its visit.
The blimp will provide rides to Tupelo plant employees throughout the day on Thursday. It’ll leave Thursday evening.
According to the company, the blimp is expected to make eight flights for plant employees throughout the day on Thursday.
Each flight will pass over the plant. The first flight is scheduled to take off at 10 a.m. The last flight is expected to land back at the airpot at approximately 4:15 p.m.