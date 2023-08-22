Family outraged after bond lowered for murder suspect in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A man charged with first-degree murder is out on bond in Prentiss County and the victim's family is outraged.
Cameron Young is accused of murdering Justin Anderson, 35, on Easter weekend.
A Booneville judge initially set Young's bond at half a million dollars upon his arrest in April.
A grand jury indicted him in June and he was arraigned last week.
That’s when the judge lowered Young's bond to $100,000 and he made bail.
Anderson’s family said lowering the bond is an injustice.
The victim’s sister Joshalyn Anderson claims her family wasn't notified about the bond reduction.
"He's rubbing his freedom in our face after shooting my brother six times,” she said. “And that they're like, 'He's not a menace to society.' Anybody that kills a friend that you've been knowing for years is a menace to society because you're liable to do anything at this point."
Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said he disagrees with the decision to lower the bond.
WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery contacted the district attorney’s office for comment but didn’t receive a response by air time on Monday.
Anderson and Young were friends, according to the victim’s family.
The family claims the pair were gambling, a fight broke out and Young shot and killed Anderson.