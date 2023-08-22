 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Family outraged after bond lowered for murder suspect in Booneville

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel, justice, courtroom, court, law

Credit: MGN

A man charged with first-degree murder is out on bond in Prentiss County and the victim's family is outraged.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A man charged with first-degree murder is out on bond in Prentiss County and the victim's family is outraged.

Cameron Young is accused of murdering Justin Anderson, 35, on Easter weekend.

Cameron Jaquavious Young

Cameron Jaquavious Young, Source: Booneville Police Department.

A Booneville judge initially set Young's bond at half a million dollars upon his arrest in April.

A grand jury indicted him in June and he was arraigned last week.

That’s when the judge lowered Young's bond to $100,000 and he made bail.

Anderson’s family said lowering the bond is an injustice.

The victim’s sister Joshalyn Anderson claims her family wasn't notified about the bond reduction.

"He's rubbing his freedom in our face after shooting my brother six times,” she said. “And that they're like, 'He's not a menace to society.' Anybody that kills a friend that you've been knowing for years is a menace to society because you're liable to do anything at this point."

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said he disagrees with the decision to lower the bond.

WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery contacted the district attorney’s office for comment but didn’t receive a response by air time on Monday.

Anderson and Young were friends, according to the victim’s family.

The family claims the pair were gambling, a fight broke out and Young shot and killed Anderson.

Tags

Recommended for you