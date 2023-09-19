Family and Saltillo community grieving after death of student

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Saltillo community is grieving following the death of 15-year-old Janiya Armstrong-Agnew.
The Saltillo student died from medical complications on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Saltillo High School Principal Casey Dye said, "She brightened your day with her smile and a comment and a joke and you could laugh together. So, that's how she will be missed and remembered for those moments."
Her dad Rodney Dean said she was the sunshine and rainbow of their lives.
"We're taking it one day at a time. It's definitely painful," her dad said.
Armstrong-Agnew played volleyball at Saltillo High School.
Fans and students are encouraged to wear blue in her memory during the volleyball game on Thursday night.