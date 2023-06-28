Extreme heat can be deadly for pets

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The current heatwave affecting the South can be deadly for outdoor pets.
Taylor Nolan of Starkville Animal Control said pet owners should make sure their animals have access to shade and change out their pets’ drinking water several times a day.
Pet owners who routinely walk their dogs should also be cautious of the heat.
"When you're walking your dogs, you really want to be able to lay your bare hand down on the concrete,” Nolan said, “and if it's too hot, it's too hot to be walking then on the concrete as well.”
If a pet owner has to quickly run into a store, be sure the vehicle’s air conditioning is turned on.
A Starkville city ordinance prohibits people from leaving their pets inside hot vehicles. They can also be fined.
"We will have to take that animal and we will issue a citation, and they'll have to go to court and explain to a judge exactly why they thought what was happening to that animal was safe.”