 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
between 110 to 115 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Friday. Potential
exists for excessive heat to continue into Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Extreme heat can be deadly for pets

  • Updated
  • 0

The current heatwave affecting the South can be deadly for outdoor pets.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The current heatwave affecting the South can be deadly for outdoor pets.

Taylor Nolan of Starkville Animal Control said pet owners should make sure their animals have access to shade and change out their pets’ drinking water several times a day.

Pet owners who routinely walk their dogs should also be cautious of the heat.

"When you're walking your dogs, you really want to be able to lay your bare hand down on the concrete,” Nolan said, “and if it's too hot, it's too hot to be walking then on the concrete as well.”

If a pet owner has to quickly run into a store, be sure the vehicle’s air conditioning is turned on.

A Starkville city ordinance prohibits people from leaving their pets inside hot vehicles. They can also be fined.

"We will have to take that animal and we will issue a citation, and they'll have to go to court and explain to a judge exactly why they thought what was happening to that animal was safe.”

Tags

Recommended for you