Explosive device found and removed Tuesday evening in Tupelo

  Updated
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — An investigation is underway after authorities found and safely removed an explosive device Tuesday evening in Tupelo.

Lee County deputies found the IED (improvised explosive device) inside a vehicle Tuesday evening at the Texaco gas station on Barnes Crossing Road, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Department news release.

A bomb squad was able to help with its removal.

IED (improvised explosive device) in car at Texaco gas station in Tupelo, MS on June 13, 2023

IED (improvised explosive device) found inside a car at the Texaco gas station in Tupelo, MS on June 13, 2023. Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies had originally responded to the gas station as part of an investigation into the alleged abuse of 81-year-old Dianne Cotton, a vulnerable adult.

Investigators consider her son Michael Foster, 58, a suspect.

Michael Foster

Michael Foster, Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.

Up until that point, investigators had been unable to get in contact with her; and someone reported seeing the pair at the gas station Tuesday evening.

arrest of Michael Foster in Tupelo, MS

Deputies found Michael Foster and his mother Dianne Cotton at the Texaco gas station in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: June 13, 2023. Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies confronted them, Foster was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and deputies found the IED. Cotton was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Foster was booked into the Lee County jail on the felony drug charge and misdemeanor trespassing.

