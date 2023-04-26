Ex-girlfriend claims Columbus man tried to strangle her

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A woman claims her ex-boyfriend tried to strangle her in Lowndes County.
According to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened late Tuesday morning at a home on Quince Street.
The victim claimed Christopher McClinton, 39, of Columbus, came to her home unwanted and choked her until she nearly lost consciousness.
The sheriff said McClinton allegedly forced her to stay inside and would not let her leave for help.
He left before deputies arrived but was eventually arrested. He faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.