Empty Bowls Luncheon will be in-person this year in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's a bowl of soup and a bite of bread, but the money raised can feed a multitude.
The Tupelo Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is preparing for this year's Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Last year, the event was take-out only, but this year's event offers two locations.
The Tupelo Furniture Market will serve in-person meals.
Renasant Bank in downtown Tupelo will be a walk-up site.
This year's fundraiser is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The annual event helps the Salvation Army support its community.
Tickets will be available on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Call the SA at 662-842-0301 to make a reservation.
