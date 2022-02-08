 Skip to main content
Empty Bowls Luncheon will be in-person this year in Tupelo

The Empty Bowls Luncheon benefits the Salvation Army in Tupelo.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's a bowl of soup and a bite of bread, but the money raised can feed a multitude.

The Tupelo Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is preparing for this year's Empty Bowls fundraiser.

Last year, the event was take-out only, but this year's event offers two locations.

The Tupelo Furniture Market will serve in-person meals.

Renasant Bank in downtown Tupelo will be a walk-up site.

This year's fundraiser is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual event helps the Salvation Army support its community.

Tickets will be available on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Call the SA at 662-842-0301 to make a reservation.

