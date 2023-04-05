 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba,
Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Chester, Decatur,
Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are
possible tonight through early Thursday afternoon along a
front that will become stationary across portions of West
Tennessee and North Mississippi.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Empty Bowls luncheon raised $45K

  • Updated
  • 0
2023 Salvation Army Empty Bowls luncheon

The Salvation Army hosted its annual Empty Bowls luncheon on March 1, 2023, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary is celebrating a successful Empty Bowls fundraising event.

Capt. Heather Dolby said the community helped the organization raise more than $45,000 this year.

More than 40 restaurants from around Tupelo participated and other organizations helped make the bowls the public got to keep.

Event chairperson Lisa Murphree said plans are already underway for the next luncheon.

