Elders celebrate 20th anniversary of first Green House

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Methodist Senior Services and Traceway Retirement Community celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first-ever Green House.
Green Houses are small ranch-style homes made for 10 to 12 elders. Each greenhouse has private rooms and bathrooms.
Methodist CEO Steve McAlilly said Green Houses are designed to create an at-home experience.
Methodist Senior Services has 20 Green Houses across Mississippi and 400 nationwide. There are even Green Houses in Canada and Australia.
“In the morning you wake up to the sounds of home,” McAlilly said. “You hear dishes rattling and smell coffee brewing and bacon frying. And you wander out of your bedroom into your kitchen and have breakfast rather than being wheeled down a long hall to a big dining hall to eat with a bunch of strangers.”
Thursday’s celebration included a choir, a cheerleading team from Hernando and lots of dancing.