Eight arrests made in Lowndes County meth bust

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Lowndes County narcotics agents seized more than eight pounds of methamphetamine and arrested eight people.

The drug bust happened Tuesday in the Steens community, approximately 3 miles west of the Columbus Speedway.

Agents also seized more than $15,000 cash, a hand gun and five vehicles, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Green allegedly set up a distribution operation at his home on Cimarron Drive and later opened a BBQ stand along Highway 50 East where he is accused of selling meth.

Eric Carnell Green

The sheriff’s office identified his alleged conspirators as Christopher Robertson, James Betts, Antoine Brown, Andrew Clay, Jarvis Thurman, Todrick Lee and Patrick Davis.

Christopher Tyler Robertson

James Tyrone Betts

Antoine Brown

Andrew Antonio Clay

Jarvis Markael Thurman

Todrick Lashawn Lee

Patrick Lamont Davis

They all face various meth-related charges.

