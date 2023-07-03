 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duo arrested in Carroll County thanks to citizen's help

  • Updated
  • 0

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A concerned citizen’s tip led to the arrests of two men in Carroll County.

Deputies arrested Jaquavious Swims, 21, of Greenwood, and Ladell Swims Jr., 25, of Grenada, on Sunday, July 2.

Jaquavious Swims

Jaquavious Swims. Source: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Ladell Swims Jr.

Ladell Swims Jr. Source: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The citizen reportedly saw one of the men holding a rifle outside the window of a passing car in north Carrollton.

When deputies located the car, they found the barrel of a rifle in the backseat and arrested the 25-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaquavious Swims was allegedly found with cocaine, Xanax pills, marijuana and a large amount of cash.

Items seized during the arrest of Jaquavious Swims and Ladell Swims Jr. in Carroll County

Items seized during the arrest of Jaquavious Swims and Ladell Swims Jr. in Carroll County, MS. Source: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also found a stolen gun beneath the driver’s seat, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Tags

Recommended for you