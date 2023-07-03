Duo arrested in Carroll County thanks to citizen's help

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A concerned citizen’s tip led to the arrests of two men in Carroll County.
Deputies arrested Jaquavious Swims, 21, of Greenwood, and Ladell Swims Jr., 25, of Grenada, on Sunday, July 2.
The citizen reportedly saw one of the men holding a rifle outside the window of a passing car in north Carrollton.
When deputies located the car, they found the barrel of a rifle in the backseat and arrested the 25-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Jaquavious Swims was allegedly found with cocaine, Xanax pills, marijuana and a large amount of cash.
Deputies also found a stolen gun beneath the driver’s seat, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.