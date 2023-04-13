Duo arrested for drive-by shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two arrests have been made in connection with a drive-by shooting in Lowndes County.
Deputies arrested and charged Tyler Harris, 23, and Aaron Brooks, 24, with aggravated assault and attempted murder.
The drive-by shooting happened Tuesday night near Yorkville Road.
Harris and Brooks, in two different vehicles, blocked the victim’s vehicle and began shooting at the victim, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Fortunately, no one was wounded but bullets did hit a nearby apartment.
Investigators are working to determine a motive.
Both suspects have extensive criminal histories, according to the sheriff’s office, and both were out on bond at the time of the shooting.