Driver dead after medical emergency caused car to crash into home in Mantachie

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) — An individual crashed into a house Tuesday morning in Mantachie.
Mantachie Police Chief Mark Roberts said the accident happened at approximately 10:00 near the intersection of Highways 371 and 363.
He said the driver had some type of medical emergency while driving and tried to stop but hit the gas pedal instead.
He said paramedics performed CPR on the driver who later died. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The medical issue is believed to have caused the death, not the crash.
Roberts reported no injuries inside the house.