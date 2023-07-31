Driver charged with murder after fatal crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The man accused of causing a fatal crash in downtown Columbus has been charged with murder.
District Attorney Scott Colom made the announcement on Monday, July 31.
Colom said his office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) obtained a warrant Monday for the arrest of Tristan Atkinson, 22.
Atkinson fled from a state trooper on Wednesday, July 26, according to MHP, and ultimately crashed into another vehicle occupied by Ryan Koehn, 26, who later died.
The trooper tried to pull Atkinson over for speeding on Highway 182 east of Columbus, according to MHP. He allegedly refused to stop and the trooper chased after him. The crash followed in downtown Columbus.