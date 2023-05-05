 Skip to main content
Drive-up food giveaway held Friday in Tupelo

  Updated
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Some hungry families will have a meal Friday night thanks to a local food giveaway.

Good giveaway at Redoak Grove Church in Tupelo, MS on May 5, 2023.

The giveaway was held at Redoak Grove Church in Tupelo.

SAFE Inc. along with the Mid-South Food Bank and Red Oak Grove Ministries handed out free boxes filled with meats, vegetables, milk and more.

After suffering through the pandemic, many families are still struggling with inflation and other issues driving up food costs.

Organizers said giveaways like this are one way to help. More than 300 boxes of food were given out.

