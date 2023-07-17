Donation keeps Meals on Wheels feeding seniors in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Senior citizens who rely on Meals on Wheels of Lee County will continue to have their food paid for.
The E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation presented a $45,000 check Monday morning at Traceway Retirement Community Methodist Senior Services.
Meals on Wheels currently coordinates approximately 12 volunteer routes that are operated as an outreach ministry of Methodist Senior Services.
The program is completely funded through grants.
"I tell people Meals on Wheels is not just a hot meal,” Executive Director Ashley McDaniel said. “It's a safety check and conversation. So with this grant, we will be able to serve more elders in our community."