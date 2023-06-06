 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog and owner found in New Mexico following attacks in Winston County

  • Updated
  • 0

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a dog that reportedly attacked three people.

The woman’s name is Stormy Arnold. Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said Arnold may have left the county.

Stormy Arnold

Stormy Arnold

According to the sheriff’s office, her dog, a pitbull mix, seriously injured three people.

Stormy Arnold's dog

Stormy Arnold's dog reportedly attacked three people in Winston County, MS.

One attack happened Friday afternoon, June 2 in the Ellison Ridge community. The male victim was airlifted to Jackson for treatment and received 50 stitches.

The two other attacks happened in Louisville.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

Tags

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you