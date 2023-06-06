Dog and owner found in New Mexico following attacks in Winston County

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a dog that reportedly attacked three people.
The woman’s name is Stormy Arnold. Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said Arnold may have left the county.
According to the sheriff’s office, her dog, a pitbull mix, seriously injured three people.
One attack happened Friday afternoon, June 2 in the Ellison Ridge community. The male victim was airlifted to Jackson for treatment and received 50 stitches.
The two other attacks happened in Louisville.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office or 911.