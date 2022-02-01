 Skip to main content
Disturbance at Tupelo restaurant led to arrest of Amory woman

Tupelo Police Department, cruiser, patrol car, TPD

Photo Date: Sept. 6, 2021

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory woman faces charges after police say she caused mischief and damaged a vehicle at a restaurant in Tupelo.

The situation happened the afternoon of Jan. 21 when Tupelo police responded to the Fairpark Grill on East Main Street.

Management there claimed Amber Stanford entered the restaurant, threw trash and yelled profanities.

Amber Stanford

Amber Stanford, Source: Tupelo Police Department

Police say she then left the restaurant and damaged a random vehicle.

She was arrested and charged with disturbance of a business and felony malicious mischief.

Police did not say if Stanford worked at the restaurant.

