Death of Arkansas teen found in north Mississippi under investigation

Fredarrious Wilson

Fredarrious Wilson, Source: West Memphis Police Department.

A teenager's body was found this week in the Holly Springs National Forest.

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators are working to determine how a missing teenager died after authorities found his body in a remote part of Yalobusha County.

Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark said a U.S. Forest Service worker found Freddarious Wilson’s body on Wednesday morning in the Holly Springs National Forest near County Road 243.

The 18-year-old from West Memphis, Arkansas, had been missing since March 5.

West Memphis Police were able to ping the location of Wilson’s phone. That led authorities to the forest in Yalobusha County.

The coroner said he sent the body to the state crime lab for further investigation.

