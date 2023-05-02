Dangerous intersection gets improvements in Oktibbeha County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A dangerous intersection in Oktibbeha County is getting some much-needed improvements.
The intersection is at Highway 25 and Longview Road.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is installing a restricted crossing in an effort to improve traffic safety.
Drivers on Longview Road would have to turn either right or left, then U-turn in order to cross to the other side of the road.
This comes after multiple accidents and a recent fatality. A school bus also flipped there in November.
MDOT will begin installing the median on Tuesday.